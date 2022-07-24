Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,776,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Copart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $121.97 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

