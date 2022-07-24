Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,630 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.49) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.12) price target on GSK in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.12) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) price target on GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.10) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,820.77 ($21.77).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,743.20 ($20.84) on Thursday. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,224.78 ($14.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,746.59 ($32.83). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,736.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,460.32%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.22) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,079.22).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

