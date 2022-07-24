Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.06) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.46) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.45) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.09) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

SHA opened at €5.58 ($5.63) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.93. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($11.41) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($16.91).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

