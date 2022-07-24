Critical Review: Kanzhun (BZ) vs. Its Peers

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kanzhun to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32% Kanzhun Competitors -374.08% -15.14% -5.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million -$168.07 million -8.64 Kanzhun Competitors $7.78 billion $2.04 billion 15.08

This table compares Kanzhun and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kanzhun’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kanzhun and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun Competitors 673 3663 8937 250 2.65

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 60.71%. Given Kanzhun’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Kanzhun competitors beat Kanzhun on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.