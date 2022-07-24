Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

