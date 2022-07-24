Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

NYSE:CCI opened at $172.86 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

