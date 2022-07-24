CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $155,922,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

