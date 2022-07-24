CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,234 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

