Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lessened by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,523,000 after buying an additional 166,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,122,000 after buying an additional 67,162 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $273.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

