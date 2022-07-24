DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 49,986 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,986 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter worth $34,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

