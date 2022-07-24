DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,887 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 22.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Okta by 9.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Okta by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.44.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

