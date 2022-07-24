DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 680 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $283,466,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PRU opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

