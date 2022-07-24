DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 193,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 137,478 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

