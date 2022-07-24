DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPLG opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

