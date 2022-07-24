DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 422,959 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

AMD opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

