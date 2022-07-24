DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,361 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 162,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 100,438 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 340,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000.

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.72) to €6.60 ($6.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.46) to €6.00 ($6.06) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.06) to €5.80 ($5.86) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.57) to €6.20 ($6.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Shares of BBVA opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

