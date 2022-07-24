DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $77,801,000. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

