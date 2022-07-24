DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

VLO opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.