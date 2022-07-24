DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $46.40 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $52.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

