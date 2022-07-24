DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,533 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 962,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after buying an additional 1,236,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,161,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after buying an additional 68,735 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JEPI opened at $56.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72.

