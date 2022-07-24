DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,885 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 544.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 93,190 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 126.76% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.