DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 577.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 81,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

