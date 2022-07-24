DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 3,290 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.36% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 440,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 197,416 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 301,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMB opened at $17.11 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

