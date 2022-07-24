DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 387 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after purchasing an additional 471,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 376,437 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,281,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.79 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91.

