DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of ArcBest worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

