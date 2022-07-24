DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,351,000 after buying an additional 234,094 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,041,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,077,000 after buying an additional 225,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graco Price Performance

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $61.80 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.