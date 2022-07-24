DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.58. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

