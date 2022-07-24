DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AWK opened at $148.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day moving average is $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

