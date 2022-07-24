DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 8,484 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 38.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 88,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 20.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

