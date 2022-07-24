DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 8,573 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,989,000. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24.

