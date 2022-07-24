DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 564,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,663,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 652,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,917,000 after buying an additional 67,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.