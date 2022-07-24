DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.63% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

MUST opened at $20.60 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

