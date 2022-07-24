Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Cut to C$39.50

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Haywood Securities to C$39.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.06.

Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$35.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.045849 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

