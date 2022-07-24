Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target to $355.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.25.

Abiomed Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $281.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.53.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

