Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,000 ($47.82) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BATS. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($52.60) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.19) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.06) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,000 ($47.82) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($47.82) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,895.50 ($46.57).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,420.50 ($40.89) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,492.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,313.90. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($29.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,645 ($43.57). The company has a market cap of £77.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.