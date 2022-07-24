Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $155.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.31.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %
AMZN stock opened at $122.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
