Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.81) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.19) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.38) to GBX 4,700 ($56.19) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.36.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

