DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,713,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $95.01 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Stephens reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

