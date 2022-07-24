Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,455,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
Dollar Tree Price Performance
NASDAQ DLTR opened at $172.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.
Dollar Tree Profile
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
