Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $13.10

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $13.57. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 1,221 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 12.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

