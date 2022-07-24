Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $13.10

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $13.57. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 1,221 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 12.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
