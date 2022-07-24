Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,590 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,407,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $658,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,826.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.10.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.16 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $128.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

