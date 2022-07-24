Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

ENB opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

