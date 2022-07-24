Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.11.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

ENB opened at C$55.41 on Friday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$46.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.60. The stock has a market cap of C$112.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24.

About Enbridge

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.