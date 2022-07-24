Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $62.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $89.38 per share.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.25 by $1.78. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 billion.

Shares of MITSY stock opened at $422.05 on Friday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $368.00 and a 1 year high of $577.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.31. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

