Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $62.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $89.38 per share.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.25 by $1.78. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 billion.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Down 1.1 %
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.
