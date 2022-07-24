Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Light & Wonder, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Light & Wonder in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $49.46 on Friday. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.