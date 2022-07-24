Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Trimmed by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,189,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

Evergy Price Performance

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.31 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

