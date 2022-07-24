Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 344.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $44.02 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

