Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

