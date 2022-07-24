FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $407.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $407.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $408.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $339.34 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,165. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.