Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $19,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.6 %

Fastenal stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

